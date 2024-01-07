Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.38 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $15.27 or 0.00034548 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $254.58 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,014,904,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,947,637 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,014,684,931.506797 with 155,728,459.256797 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.59181874 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $283,259,971.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

