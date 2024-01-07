Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.56 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Compound has a market cap of $399.71 million and $39.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.57 or 0.00112142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,365 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

