Concordium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $291,430.19 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $291,430.19 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,769,727,178 coins and its circulating supply is 8,723,730,989 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

