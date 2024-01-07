Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.30 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Conflux has a market cap of $620.26 million and approximately $90.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,537.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00143915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00524375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00335650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00164549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,985,650 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,472,061 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,681,250.87 with 3,646,181,239.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19359295 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $105,841,287.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.