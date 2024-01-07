Conflux Tops One Day Volume of $112.84 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $667.40 million and $112.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00147929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00533474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00339267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00181625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,833,870 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,343,350 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,681,250.87 with 3,646,181,239.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19359295 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $105,841,287.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.