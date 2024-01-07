Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.45 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

