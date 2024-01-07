Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.53. 2,630,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,755. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.45 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

