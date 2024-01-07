Creditcoin Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $162.13 million and $78.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.