Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $14.53 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $14.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00020963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

