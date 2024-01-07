Cronos Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $12.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00078800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00021952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.