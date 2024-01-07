DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $234.21 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,526,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,184,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

