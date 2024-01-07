Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $455,762.33 and $203.30 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3,014.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
