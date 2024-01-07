DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 45% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $24.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00112500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002222 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

