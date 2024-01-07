Edgecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,261.09 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $786.03 million and approximately $191,261.09 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

