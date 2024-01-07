ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,361.82

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $9,361.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02456403 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,642.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

