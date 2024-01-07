Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.08 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.08 billion and $852,710.92 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.99 or 0.00455947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.68176432 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $773,811.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

