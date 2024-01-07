Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163,058.52

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $163,058.52 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,754,103 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

