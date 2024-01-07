Energi (NRG) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.55 million and $158,269.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,751,489 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

