EOS (EOS) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $769.68 million and $133.92 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,113,623,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,628,513 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

