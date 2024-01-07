EOS Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $780.03 million and $114.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001516 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001635 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,113,608,583 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

