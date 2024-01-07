Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $263.55 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,192.90 or 0.05036814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $263.55 billion and $7.89 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,189 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

