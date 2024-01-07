Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,239.34 or 0.05079814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion and $5.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00079734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,185,033 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

