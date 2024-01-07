Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,887.25

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $226,887.25 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,036.49 or 1.00038305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00178642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96589234 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $226,820.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

