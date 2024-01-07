Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,773.69

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $217,773.69 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,212.69 or 1.00261544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00176489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96589234 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $226,820.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

