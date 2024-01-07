Flare (FLR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $541.64 million and $7.59 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,842,614,499 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,841,883,593.905224 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01780374 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,334,141.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

