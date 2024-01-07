GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $501.02 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $501.02 million and $1.62 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00011462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,080.38 or 0.99982179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00178756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003568 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,413 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,412.51566596 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.03587336 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,914,462.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

