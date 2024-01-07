Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $0.30

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $2.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.30227268 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

