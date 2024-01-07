Golden Goose Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,268.12 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $15,268.12 and approximately $380.04 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

