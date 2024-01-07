Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 5.1 %

GBX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,192. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

