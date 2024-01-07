Grin Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $9.84 million and $1.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00147708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.36 or 0.00534694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00336500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00183574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.