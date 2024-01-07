Head-To-Head Review: Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 99.46%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $38.92 million 0.04 N/A GBX 2.20 ($0.03) 0.16 Applied Digital $84.79 million 9.24 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -13.65

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

