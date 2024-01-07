Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008704 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $139.20 million and approximately $2,857.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83060177 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,015.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

