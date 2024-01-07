Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.66 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $106.73 million and $9.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00016742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,533,812 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

