ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23

ICON (ICX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $224.06 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,142,995 coins and its circulating supply is 976,142,998 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

