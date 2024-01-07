IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $34.55 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

