Invitoken (INVI) Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $92,989.81 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

