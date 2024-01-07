IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.30 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $785.60 million and approximately $97.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

