Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 34.9% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $212,983.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,036.49 or 1.00038305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00178642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00217133 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,802.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

