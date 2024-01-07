Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.31 million and $258,459.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,555.91 or 0.99970662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00164774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003633 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00217133 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,802.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

