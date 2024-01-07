Jito Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $184.65 million and approximately $129.78 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.73810022 USD and is up 14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $262,014,027.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

