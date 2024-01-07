Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $20.95 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,226,234,079 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,218,004,804.026768. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10940871 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,618,220.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

