KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.17 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $49.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.39 or 1.00036157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00165702 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,745,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,745,021 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,745,053.58648005. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01792076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

