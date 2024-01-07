KOK (KOK) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $1.41 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.39 or 1.00036157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00165702 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01572735 USD and is up 65.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,208,876.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

