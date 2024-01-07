Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $419,762.56 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

