Komodo Price Down 13.8% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and $587,993.53 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00041237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

