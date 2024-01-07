Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,313.04 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,313.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,091,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,063,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00435673 USD and is up 15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $640.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
