Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.39 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $708,993.67 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002463 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004342 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

