Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.26 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $728,050.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

