Metahero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $742,143.83 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and $742,143.83 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

