MetaMUI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.37 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $79.37 million and $119,096.02 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

